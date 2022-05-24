-$1.38 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the highest is ($0.82). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.72) to ($4.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.71) to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ENTA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $879.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

