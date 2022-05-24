$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Four analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.54 billion. Shopify reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.84.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $368.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.79 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a one year low of $308.06 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $543.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $922.25.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after acquiring an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 724,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 101.5% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 577,264 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

