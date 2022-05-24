$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $334.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.88. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $309.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.