-$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.09). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($5.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.04) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.58. The company had a trading volume of 910,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

