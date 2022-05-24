$1.82 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.28. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $18.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $774.30. The stock had a trading volume of 848,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,882. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.98 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $640.00 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,037.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,122.58.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

