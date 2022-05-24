$1.83 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) will post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.85. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,630. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.