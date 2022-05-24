$1.83 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will post $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.85. Boston Properties reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,630. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

