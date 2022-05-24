$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

