$10.47 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) will announce sales of $10.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $17.70 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $45.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.71 million to $70.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.01 million, with estimates ranging from $9.32 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PIRS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

