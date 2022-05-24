$11.47 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.16 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted sales of $10.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $69.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $116.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.78 million, with estimates ranging from $68.57 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on YMAB. Wedbush reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $463.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

