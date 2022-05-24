$14.88 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to report sales of $14.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.08 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $14.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $60.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.46 billion to $61.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.56 billion to $64.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.38.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $205.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.20. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $198.69 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

