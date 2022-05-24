$141.19 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will report $141.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.49 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $151.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $576.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $575.49 million to $578.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $640.04 million, with estimates ranging from $624.22 million to $655.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QNST opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $558.48 million, a PE ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

