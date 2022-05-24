$148.38 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $148.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.10 million. Upwork posted sales of $124.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $600.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.50 million to $601.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $739.88 million, with estimates ranging from $702.80 million to $759.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

In other Upwork news, Director Kevin Harvey acquired 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $56,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,787.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,021 shares of company stock valued at $961,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $450,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

