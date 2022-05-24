$164.30 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will announce $164.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $161.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $666.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $684.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $780.05 million, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $800.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

HLX stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $679.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.85. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

