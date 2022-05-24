180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases $15,675.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,675.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.