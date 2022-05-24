180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases $15,675.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 2,500 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,675.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

