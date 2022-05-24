1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $15.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONEM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. 79,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

