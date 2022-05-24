1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SRCE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.78. 66,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,482. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $43,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,817.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

