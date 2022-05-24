1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DIBS. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DIBS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,550,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

