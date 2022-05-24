$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

HLT stock opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,916,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

