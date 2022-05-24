$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will report $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F5’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.19. F5 reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,917 shares of company stock worth $2,119,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in F5 by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.39. 410,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,720. F5 has a 1 year low of $151.66 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.93.

F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.