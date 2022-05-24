$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) will announce $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.38. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $7.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,458,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 258,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

