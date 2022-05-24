$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $343,189,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $141,366,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

