$2.38 EPS Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $114.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

