$2.52 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.66. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

NYSE STZ traded up $4.17 on Monday, reaching $238.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,145. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,325.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

