$219.97 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will announce $219.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.90 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $207.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $984.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $993.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 16.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

