$23.88 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $24.17 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $22.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $97.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $100.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $109.88 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $119.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

