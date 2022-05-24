$244.38 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $244.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.90 million to $252.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $215.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $986.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $958.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $226,268,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -168.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

