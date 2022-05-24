$252.53 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $252.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.08 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $228.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

NYSE HAE opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

