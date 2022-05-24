$26.69 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $26.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.89 to $29.82. Alphabet posted earnings of $27.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $112.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $103.52 to $124.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $133.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $122.44 to $146.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $51.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,229.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,528.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,701.76. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,115.93 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

