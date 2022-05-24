$274.21 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) will report $274.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.18 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $268.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

