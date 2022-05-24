$278.30 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post $278.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $279.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $568.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zurn Water Solutions by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Zurn Water Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Saya Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZWS opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

