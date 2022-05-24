$299.06 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will post $299.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.61 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $222.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 141.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 36.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.