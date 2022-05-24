$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.20 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $125.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $141.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $146.55 million, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $185.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

NYSE HASI opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

