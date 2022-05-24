$35.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will announce $35.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.60 million and the highest is $39.20 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $31.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $154.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $158.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $236.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.