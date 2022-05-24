$375.40 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $375.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the highest is $400.76 million. Quidel reported sales of $176.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $727.86 million to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Quidel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quidel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Quidel by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Quidel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.02. Quidel has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

Quidel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.