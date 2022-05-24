$38.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will announce $38.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $38.87 billion. Anthem reported sales of $33.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $153.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $156.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $160.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.94 billion to $167.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on shares of Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Shares of ANTM opened at $494.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.91. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

