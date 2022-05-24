$38.09 Million in Sales Expected for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to post $38.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.26 million and the lowest is $38.00 million. VTEX posted sales of $30.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year sales of $161.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $162.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $205.65 million, with estimates ranging from $198.33 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTEX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VTEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in VTEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTEX opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

