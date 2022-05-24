$38.74 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to report sales of $38.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $42.30 million. Codexis reported sales of $25.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $154.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $157.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $173.54 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $188.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

