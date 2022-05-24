$401.86 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) will report sales of $401.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.00 million and the lowest is $396.42 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $372.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

