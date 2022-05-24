$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) will report sales of $45.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.97 million and the lowest is $45.70 million. OLO posted sales of $35.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year sales of $195.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.05 million to $196.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $251.69 million, with estimates ranging from $243.60 million to $262.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 68.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 343.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLO opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. OLO has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

