$455.21 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to announce $455.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.16 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $404.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBM opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

