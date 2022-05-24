$463.16 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to post $463.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.45 million. Sunrun reported sales of $401.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $34,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

