$532.19 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to post $532.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.21 million and the lowest is $524.57 million. HEICO reported sales of $466.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.