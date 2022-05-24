$586.79 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will post sales of $586.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.10 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $503.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $11,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.82.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.