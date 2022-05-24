$586.79 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) will post sales of $586.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $594.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.10 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $503.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.68.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $11,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.82.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.