5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

FEAM stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

