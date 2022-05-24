$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) to announce $6.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.99 billion. PayPal reported sales of $6.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $28.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $28.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.80 billion to $35.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.60. PayPal has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

