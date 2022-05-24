$688.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $688.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $697.00 million and the lowest is $679.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $638.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Rollins by 103.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 11.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

