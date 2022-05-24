$698.53 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) will post $698.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $706.88 million. Clarivate posted sales of $445.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVT opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.