$7.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will report $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.44 and the lowest is $6.99. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $9.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $35.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.00 to $38.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $46.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.00 to $58.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $13.30 on Monday, reaching $448.00. 463,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,070. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $419.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.25.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

