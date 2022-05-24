$72.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) to announce $72.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $73.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $299.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.16 million to $300.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $327.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $611.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

