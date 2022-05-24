$738.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will report sales of $738.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $766.10 million and the lowest is $705.00 million. Cinemark posted sales of $294.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cinemark by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

